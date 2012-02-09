WATCH: The Russian Sky Lights Up In What Looks Like The End Of The World

Say you’re a Russian citizen, casually driving around Moscow’s Vitebsk Avenue, listening to some John Lennon, when this happens:
Here’s another a glimpse of the incredible bright light from CCTV in the area:
Pretty terrifying right?
Fontanka.ru reports that the bright light was in fact not the end of the world but an explosion, itself the result of a technical fault at a Lenenergo power station.
“Due to process violations on the equipment 35 kV there was a flash of light and a slight haze,” Lenenergo said in a (huge under-)statement, adding that fire brigades were sent away after finding no fires at the plant.
