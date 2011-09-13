Russia Wants To Sell Hundreds Of Its T-50 Stealth Fighters To Syria And Iran

Photo: wikipedia commons

The Russian defence ministry believes it will sell more than 1,000 T-50s in the coming decades with a third of those sales going to countries not yet signed onto the program.Russia and India are coordinating an effort to bring the stealth fighter to their fleets by 2015, but Fridays announcement predicts that up to 388 aircraft will be sold to nations around the world.



Syria, Algeria, and Kazakhstan could be the first to take delivery in 2025, with prospective sales to Brazil, Venezuela, and Argentina coming between 2027 and 2032.

Iran is also an option, if it can get its arms embargo lifted, as well is China, though Russia is reluctant to trust the CCP with its intellectual property.

The Russians sold China several Sukhoi Su-27s to China only to find them cloned and built at home.

There are currently two prototype T-50s in service after debuting at the Moscow Air Show last month.

