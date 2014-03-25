Is Russia's New Ability To Hide From The NSA A Crazy Coincidence - Or Much Worse?

REUTERS Snowden’s photograph on his new refugee documents granted by Russia seen during a news conference in Moscow August 1, 2013.

U.S. officials think that that Russia recently obtained the ability to evade U.S. eavesdropping equipment while commandeering Crimea and amassing troops near Ukraine’s border.

The revelation reportedly has the White House “very nervous,” especially because it’s unclear how the Kremlin hid its plans from the National Security Agency’s snooping on digital and electronic communications.

One interesting fact involved is the presence of Edward Snowden in Russia, where he has been living since flying to Moscow from Hong Kong on June 23.

In August, primary Snowden source Glenn Greenwald told The Associated Press that Snowden “is in possession of literally thousands of documents … that would allow somebody who read them to know exactly how the NSA does what it does, which would in turn allow them to evade that surveillance or replicate it.”

So it’s either a crazy coincidence that the Russians figured out how to evade NSA surveillance while hosting the NSA-trained hacker, or else it implies that Snowden provided the Russians with access to the NSA’s blueprint.

Snowden told James Risen of The New York Times that he gave all of the classified documents he had taken from the NSA’s internal systems to the journalists he met in Hong Kong and kept no copies himself. However, there are clear issues with that claim.

It is unclear how many documents Snowden ended up taking — officials say he accessed 1.7 million files — or whether the “vast majority” of the intel he took is related to military operations (as opposed to strictly surveillance).

One official told The Wall Street Journal that the Russian camouflage in Ukraine situation is “uncharted territory,” and that a primary concern now is the question of whether Russia could cloak their next move by shielding more communications from the U.S.

Snowden’s detractors seem to have made up their minds about how Russia learned to evade the NSA leading up to and during the invasion of Crimea.

Joshua Foust, who has been critical of Snowden and his supporters from early on, had this to say:

I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that Russia is suddenly able to evade US SIGINT, and it has nothing to do with the defector they just got.

G.Greenwald said Snowden had the “blueprint” to US SIGINT, but it’s totally a coincidence that Moscow can suddenly avoid NSA taps.

And here’s former NSA analyst and prominent Snowden critic John Schindler, who wrote a post titled “Snowden and Coincidences” in November:

More indications US SIGINT is suddenly deaf on Russia…remind me again how that could have happened. http://t.co/xnbnkxSsfQ

Schindler, who has been asserting that Snowden is “very likely an agent of Russian intelligence” for months, then pointed out that the proof of such deception would not be immediately clear.





