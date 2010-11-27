The Dark Side To Putin's Push For Free Trade With Europe

Yesterday Vladimir Putin penned a magnanimous editorial in the Süddeutsche Zeitung calling for an era of free trade and cooperation with Europe.



Germans are responding today with extreme scepticism, according to a Spiegel article that quotes various German papers.

Here’s why:

Russia has authoritarian policies like forcing investors to open local factories

Russia is a commodities superpower looking to lock down a market

Half of Russian trade involves the EU, but the EU trades as much or more with the US, China and Switzerland, so it’s not a fair trade

Russia’s economy become more and more dependent on energy exports, which, in the case of oil, won’t last much longer.

