Russia’s elite are publicly criticizing the Ukraine invasion in rare shows of dissent, but it’s not enough to sway Putin, experts say

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Photo by Alexei NikolskyTASS via Getty Images

Some Russian oligarchs, MPs, and government advisors have called for the Ukraine invasion to end.

They are rare moments of dissent in Putin’s Russia, which has a history of cracking down on protest.

But experts say only resistance from Putin’s inner circle can sway him.

Members of Russia’s financial and political elite are criticizing the invasion of Ukraine in a rare show of public dissent, but experts say it won’t shake President Vladimir Putin’s rule or change his mind.

In the week since Russia invaded Ukraine, four major Russian business leaders, three members of parliament, a Kremlin advisor, and a government envoy have publicly opposed the invasion, following the lead of multiple Russian journalists, sports personalities, entertainers, and academics.

On Sunday, Oleg Anisimov, the head of a Russian climate delegation, apologized for the war at a major UN conference, Agence France-Presse reported.

On Wednesday, Kremlin advisor Andrey Kortunov said he was “shocked” by the invasion and could not understand Putin’s logic.

On Thursday, Oleg Deripaska, founder of the Russian aluminum group Rusal whom the US sanctioned in 2018, said: “I’ve been asked not to say this, but I’m for peace,” Russia’s Dozhd network reported.

The same day, Lukoil, Russia’s largest private oil company run by the Russian-Azerbaijani oligarch Vagit Alekperov, called for a cease-fire.

Putin’s Russia has a long history of cracking down on dissent. As of Thursday, Russia had detained some 7,670 people protesting the Ukraine invasion, the rights group OVO-Info reported.

But public opposition from the top levels of business and politics is extremely rare.

“These are wealthy Russians, these are diplomats, these are representatives of the intelligentsia,” Olexander Scherba, who served as Ukrainian ambassador to Austria until 2021, told Insider by phone from Kyiv.

“Putin has hijacked the biggest country in the world. They weren’t understanding this for two decades, and right now it’s dawning on those who can afford to.”

All eyes on Putin’s inner circle

But whether or not this can change Putin’s mind, or loosen his grip on power, is another question.

Experts told Insider that none of those who have spoken out so far are in Putin’s inner sanctum, meaning he isn’t being tested by the current criticism, experts told Insider.

“You’d need other oligarchs who are a lot closer to Putin to be dissenting. It would have to be enough to break that loyalty they’ve had for 20 years,” Emily Ferris, a research fellow at London’s Royal United Services Institute, told Insider.

“We’re talking about [people like] the head of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, a real heavyweight who could pull people in behind him.”

Rosneft is a state-controlled Russian energy giant. Sechin has not publicly commented on the Ukraine invasion. He was targeted by EU sanctions in the wake of the invasion and France said on Thursday that it had seized Sechin’s 280-foot (85.34m) yacht.

Ferris said it was hard to glean whether oligarchs, like Sechin, were meeting to discuss opposition in private, but that it was clear from a recent meeting of Russia’s security council — in which Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin was seen stammering as Putin snapped at him — that some senior politicians may have had reservations about the invasion.

“But I’m not sure that matters,” Ferris said. “The people who are the real loyalists, people like Dmitry Medvedev, Alexander Bastrykin, Alexander Bortnikov, all of those people, they’ve toed the line, and I think that’s what you’d really need to see for it to fracture.”

Medvedev is Putin’s former prime minister and deputy chairman of Russian security council; Bastrykin is chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia; and Bortnikov is the director of Russia’s FSB spy agency.

Other key figures in Putin’s circle include Naryshkin; Sergei Shoigu, the defense minister; Valery Gerasimov, head of the Russian armed forces, and Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian security council.

‘They are afraid of punishment’

Nikolay Petrov, a senior research fellow at Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia program, told Insider that if the people closest to Putin do speak out, it would suggest that he has already lost control.

“When it’s coming to the surface, it means that it is already done. None of them can come out before it’s somehow decided what the fate of the regime, of Putin, is,” he told Insider.

Petrov added that he believes some Russian elites were unhappy with the Ukraine invasion, but “what’s going on there is not that visible.”

“They [Russian elites] do think Putin made huge mistake and they would like to make the situation not so catastrophic, but they can’t come together in order to say something,” he said.

“They are afraid of punishment, but nevertheless I think the majority of businessmen are not in favor of what’s going on.”

Despite the criticism, Russia is pressing on with its invasion of Ukraine. As of Thursday, Russian troops continued to advance in major cities, though Ukrainian resistance has been staunch, and there are reports of flagging Russian morale.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praising his country’s spirit in a speech Thursday, saying: “We are a nation that broke the enemy’s plans in a week.”