VIDEO: Russians Want To Ban This Sexy Election Advertisement From Vladimir Putin's Party

This advertisement from Vladimir Putin’s United Russia implores Russians to vote in the upcoming elections — in a sexy way, of course.



Yes the advertisement is just the latest example of the extreme and bizarre sexualization of Russian politics we’ve witnessed over the last few months. The tagline, by the way, is “Let’s do it together.”

And yes, people are calling for the advertisement to be banned. But not for the reason you might think.

“United Russia is calling on voters to violate the constitution, as Duma elections is the country are secret,” Gennady Gudkov, member of the Fair Russia party, told the Izvestia newspaper (via Russia Today). “A voter must be alone in a voting booth. If the case is properly investigated, the authors of the video could face a serious fine and even a prison term.”

So, there you go.

