Russia's Anti-Drugs Agency Has Seized Almost 100 Pounds Of Heroin In A St Petersburg Raid

Russia’s anti-drug agency, which has been dealing with the country’s drug problems for years, just had a major breakthrough, when they seized 43 kilograms (about 95 pounds) of heroin in an operation in the city of St. Petersburg, Interfax reports.”Russia’s Federal Drug Control Service has shut down a major trafficking corridor of high-purity Afghan heroin,” Viktor Ivanov, the agency’s director, said at the agency’s meeting in Moscow on Friday.



The agency said 200 grams (about 7 ounces) of heroin were confiscated during a police search of two Tajiks last weekend. Over 40 kilograms (about 88 pounds) of the same opiate were later discovered in their home.

Two court cases have been initiated after the most recent raid, while the police continue to look for other members of this drug trafficking ring.

The heroin market in Russia is valued at $6 billion because of an influx of imports from Afghanistan’s growing drug industry, Ivanov said, Ria Novosti reports. In 2011 alone, Russia seized over 60 tons of drugs and arrested more than 100 people on drug trafficking charges. Ivanov told Voice of Russia he is afraid that drug trafficking from the war-torn country will increase into a “heroin tsunami” following the departure of NATO and its allies.

