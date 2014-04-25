Russia Did A Rate Hike This Morning, And It's Already Failing

It’s a rough day for Russia.
Earlier S&P cut the country’s credit rating to one notch above junk.
Then after that, the Russian central bank did a surprise rate hike (lifting its main rate from 7.0% to 7.5%) to help revive the flagging ruble.
But that’s already failing. Here’s a chart of the dollar against the ruble. The dollar is now at its highs of the day against the Russian currency.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.