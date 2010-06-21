European Energy Supplies Could Be Gouged By Yet Another Russian Political Conflict

It seems Russia’s Gazprom never tires of scaring Europeans away from their dependence on Russian gas. Due to a dispute over debt owed Russia as well as the price paid for natural gas, Gazprom has been ordered to cut gas supplies to neighbouring Belarus.



AFP:

“The debt has not been paid,” Miller [The chief of Gazprom] said in televised remarks.

“From 10:00 am Moscow time (0600 GMT) on June 21, 2010, we are introducing a regime of limiting supplies of Russian gas to Belarus by 15 per cent of the planned daily volume.”

Miller said talks were continuing but that the gas cuts would be increased to 85 per cent in the coming days if a solution to the conflict is not found.

It’s a threat to European gas supplies since a similar incident with the Ukraine substantially reduced European natural gas supplies in 2009. Similar to Ukraine, Belarus is a transit nation for Russian gas into Europe, accounting for 20% of Russian gas exported to Europe.

Gazprom’s Miller has said that they will compensate Europe with increased natural gas through the Ukraine, but history has shown that the words of Gazprom aren’t the most reliable. In the end, Gazprom is more a political choke-hold than a true business enterprise. Thus Europe has been delivered yet another reminder that its dependence on Russia for gas needs to be reduced ASAP.

