Russia's Women's Curling Team Takes Fitting Photo After Getting Eliminated From The Olympics

It was not a good Olympics for the Russian curling program.

The men’s team went 3-6, finishing seventh out of 10 teams.

The Russian women had an identical record, but finished ninth out of 10 teams. After building up the hype with a scandalous lingerie photoshoot before the Olympics, it was a big disappointment for the popular team to be eliminated before the medal round.

A Getty photographer got this perfect photo of curlers Ekaterina Galkina, Anna Sidorova and Alexandra Saitova during their final match against Great Britain.

Welp (via SB Nation):

