Russian Citizens Will Vote One Of These Five Designs To Be The New Rouble Logo

Russia’s central bank is asking its citizens to vote on a new logo for the country’s currency in an effort to buttress the rouble’s brand after a history of hyperinflation, Reuters reports.

“The introduction of the graphic symbol of the rouble will help promote a positive image of Russia, the capital of which aspires to the status of an international financial centre,” the bank told Reuters.

Voters can choose from five options on the bank’s website. From the report:

The rebranding faces a challenge because, in Russia’s Cyrillic alphabet, the first letter of the word rouble resembles the Latin “P”, a possible source of confusion for many foreigners. Two options plump for the Cyrillic version, with horizontal or vertical ‘strokes’ reminiscent of the symbols for the dollar, euro or Japanese Yen. The other three are based on the Latin “R”, with diagonal or curved strokes that have drawn comparisons with ski tracks, or even a ski jump, leading cynics to suspect they are advertising the forthcoming Winter Olympics hosted by Russia.

And here are the options:

