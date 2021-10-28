Moscow is going on its strictest lockdown yet as Russian COVID-19 deaths reach record highs

Russian President Vladimir Putin Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russia has been in a COVID-19 lockdown for nine days as case numbers rise in the country.

Only essential businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, are allowed to stay open.

Vladimir Putin has scheduled a week of paid leave to help curb the spread of the virus.

After ordering a one-week lockdown over a week ago, Russia remains locked down after nine days, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Only essential businesses are allowed to remain open, such as grocery stores and pharmacies. Restaurants are only open for takeout, the BBC reported.

President Vladimir Putin initially approved a full week of paid “non-working days” from October 30 to November 7. He said the paid leave can be extended in areas as needed as “the epidemiological situation is developing differently in each region,” Reuters reported.

The country had 36,582 new cases on Wednesday as it continues to face its highest outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic, charts on Worldometers show. It also reported a record 1,123 new deaths.

Only about a third of Russians are vaccinated, and many don’t want to get the Sputnik V vaccine that Russia developed, Reuters reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.