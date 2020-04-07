Russia has pledged to go ahead with a massive WWII memorial parade — which attracts crowds of more than 100,000 — despite its growing coronavirus outbreak

AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko Russian troops during the 2019 Victory Day military parade in Red Square in Moscow on May 9.

Russia is to go ahead with its annual memorial military parade on May 9, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The event will see thousands of servicemen and women march together alongside tanks through Moscow to mark 75 years since the end of World War II.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it had halted rehearsals but that the the main event will still happen. As many as 100,000 spectators attend the parade.

Russia has reported 6,343 infections and 47 deaths as of Monday.

Despite steadily mounting infections from the coronavirus in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has so far refused to cancel a massive parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet triumph Nazi Germany.

The annual Victory Day parade on May 9 typically includes tens of thousands of troops, military equipment, and hundreds of thousands of spectators.

The event came under fire last week after social media footage showed thousands of re-enactors rehearsing for the event, despite a government ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

One video, found by Rob Lee, an open source military researcher who focuses on former Soviet militaries, shows re-enactors at a military base in Alabino, outside of Moscow.

Video purportedly of Russian troops at the Victory Day Parade rehearsals in Alabino who aren't quite meeting the 1.5 meter social distancing requirement instituted by local officials.https://t.co/Zhut8EX9gt pic.twitter.com/JIQLTPFUMQ — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 2, 2020

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny circulated the video, and other politicians criticised organisers for letting them go ahead.

The government announced it would halt rehearsals, but still planned to hold the main event on May 9, according to the Guardian.

The 2020 parade had been scheduled to be especially large, given its importance marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism, which cost tens of millions of Soviet lives.

Putin had planned to include not only the cream of Russia’s modern military but thousands of WWII-style re-enactors armed with historically accurate gear.

Eduardo Fuster/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images People carry banners with photos of ancestors on Victory Day in St Petersburg, Russia, in May 2019.

To prepare for the event, Russia spent years accumulating working models of the famous Soviet T-34 tank, sourcing them from as far afield as Laos and Albania.

Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, currently at 6,000 recorded cases but growing fast, may yet end hopes of the parade going ahead.

Russian government officials have attacked news organisations that report on the increasing number of cases in Russia, as well as anyone who suggests the event should be cancelled.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “May 9th is a sacred date for millions upon millions in Russia and [ex-Soviet] countries. The Victory Day parade is scheduled (sanitary measures taken) and will march on Red Square,” according to the Guardian.

Alternative plans being considered for the parade, according to multiple Russian media outlets, include conducting the parade for TV cameras without a live audience, or postponing it until other historically significant anniversaries in September or November.

