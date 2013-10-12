Russia Cooked The World's Longest Kebab This Week [PHOTOS]

The longest kebab in the world was cooked in Kazan, Russia this past week.

We first read about the lengthy dish at russiaSLAM, which translated an article from Lenta.ru. The so-called shashlik (Russian for kebab) was 590 feet long, and used over 440 pounds of Halal meat that the chefs started marinating the day before the event.

The Halal meat was in accordance with Islamic law, and cooked by over 200 chefs and volunteers.

The event took place at Kazan’s Euro-Asia Expo 2013 with judges from both the Russian Book of Records and the Guinness Book of World Records in attendance.

Check out pictures below:

