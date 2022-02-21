Russia claims to have killed Ukrainian soldiers invading its territory, the most serious allegation yet as US intel warns Moscow is looking for a pretext for war

Russia claimed to have killed five Ukrainian soldiers who invaded its territory in the most serious allegation yet as US intelligence warns Moscow is looking for pretext for war.

Russia’s Southern Military District said on Monday that five members of “a sabotage and reconnaissance group” were found on the Russian side of its border with Ukraine, and subsequently killed.

“On February 21, 2022, at about 06:00 Moscow time, in the area of the settlement of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region, on the section of the state border of the Russian Federation with the Republic of Ukraine, the border detachment of the FSB of Russia discovered the penetration of a sabotage and reconnaissance group,” the Southern Military District said, according to Russia’s RIA and TASS news agencies.

“As a result of the clash, five violators of the border of the Russian Federation from the sabotage and reconnaissance group were destroyed.”

The US and Ukraine have said that they believe Russia was looking for a reason to justify invading Ukraine.

