The Economist: Russia, China, Mexico At 'High Risk' Of Social Explosion Next Year

While the world economy is rebounding, knock-on effects from the downturn are still being felt. Another 60 million people will lose their jobs, globally, in 2010 according to The Economist. 200 million people risk falling into poverty. Thus the new year brings with it heightened potential for social unrest as, for many, financial difficulty wears on.The Economist: But poverty alone does not spark unrest—exaggerated income inequalities, poor governance, lack of social provision and ethnic tensions are all elements of the brew that foments unrest.

Mexico, Russia, and China are particularly at risk. One can imagine that social powder kegs are slow burning. Economic inequalities or perceived injustices start to simmer when problems first emerge… but explode much later as people exhaust other avenues of hope.

Chart via The Economist.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b39f24400000000003ac257/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="ec" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.