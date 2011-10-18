Hijacked Finnish Ship Could Have Been Carrying Russian Chemical Weapons

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Finnish ship, hijacked in Swedish waters in 2009, could have been transporting stolen Russia radioactive material to the Middle East, reports the Local.Arctic Sea was hijacked in the summer of 2009 “officially” carrying $1.8 million of timber. However, Finnish researchers now believe that it may have been transporting material to be used in the manufacturing of chemical weapons. That material may have been loaded on to the vessel while it was in Swedish waters.



The ship is known to have made a stop at Kaliningrad, where such materials are stored by Russia. The new research notes that Russian authorities played down the incident after the country’s navy caught up with the ship off the west coast of Africa.

ERR reports that the researchers are proposing the potential of a state-level agreement between international authorities to cover up the breach of Russian security.

Claims have also been made that the ship was delivering warheads or missiles to Iran, something that has been rejected by the new research.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.