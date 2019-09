The first speed-eating world championship for black caviar was held this Saturday at the Apartment restaurant in Moscow, the Moscow Times reports.



The winner devoured half a kilogram (1.1 pounds) in one minute, 26 seconds.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(H/T BeyondBrics)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.