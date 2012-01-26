WATCH: This Russian Driver Has Perfected The Pirouette

This winter we have seen a number of dash cam videos of unbelievable accidents from Russian drivers.



Many of these have been potentially devastating accidents that were miraculously avoided at the last second.

Here, we have a driver that is doing his own take on Danny Sullivan’s famous 1985 Indy 500 “Spin and Win” (watch it here on YouTube).

Like Sullivan, this driver is able to get control and keep on going as if nothing has happened. He may not have a race to win, but he does avoid disaster with one of the best saves we ever saw.

We think it just may have made him a bit dizzy. If the driver is not a dancer, he just might want to consider making it a hobby.

Take a look at his wild ride here (via YouTube):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

