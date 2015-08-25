Russia just reversed its ban on Wikipedia

Wikipedia The Russian-language version of Wikipedia.

Russia has suddenly reversed its ban on Wikipedia, Sky News reports.

Late on Monday, some Russian users found that they were unable to access the online encyclopedia. Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor had taken issue with a page that discussed the drug charas — a variety of hashish cannabis made from the resin of the cannabis plant. But because the Russian version of the site employs the secure HTTPS prefix for URLs, individual pages can’t be blocked, and the whole site was blacklisted.

That ban only lasted a few hours, and has now been lifted. According to Roskomnadzor, the cannabis page that supposedly violated Russia’s strict rules regulating “inappropriate” content has been amended. But Wikipedia editors claim that the page remains the same, so it’s not clear what prompted the quick turnaround.

Russia has been cracking down on what it deems to be “inappropriate” content for some time. It banned Reddit earlier this month because it contained advice on how to grow “magic mushrooms.”

