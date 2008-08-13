Russia Calls Off Attack On Georgia – Cyber Attack Continues

Russian president Dmitri Medvedev has called for a end to the conflict in Georgia, declaring that his country has achieved its military goals. But there’s no cease-fire on the Internet.



Weeks before the invasion, there was a cyber attack on many of Georgia’s key government and news Web sites. Unless you’re going to count the code-breakers at Bletchley Park and their ilk, the attacks marks the first time that a shooting war was coupled with a cyberwar,

But even after Russia called for an end to violence, the cyber attack continues: Two of Georgia’s news sites – news.ge and aspny.ge — are still down as of 3 p.m. eastern.

Photo from the AP

