The Cost Of A Bribing Someone In Russia Has Increased Seven-Fold In The Last Year

Photo: justin via Flickr

The average bribe in Russia has risen over the last year to 293,000 rubles ($10,000), reports Russia Today.That’s a seven-fold increase from 12 months ago, when a bribe would only cost you 30,500 rubles (about $1,000).



Bloomberg writes that an anti-corruption drive from the Russian government is thought to be behind the rise.

Westerners have long noted Russia’s extensive use of bribery. In 2005 the New York Times spoke to an anonymous consultant who told them:

“Corruption is not a virus infecting the system,” he explained, saying that is how bribery is viewed in Europe or the United States: as an aberration that must be isolated and cut out. “It is the system itself that is corrupt.”

