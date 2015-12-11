Russia has bombed more than 600 Syrian targets in the past few days

Russian forces have bombed more than 600 Syrian targets in the past few days, hitting Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Homs, and Hama, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Russia also claims to have hit its first two Islamic State targets in Syria, launching multiple cruise missiles into Raqqa — the de facto capital of the Islamic State — from a submarine in the Mediterranean Sea.

But at least one civilian target was allegedly bombed by the Russians as well. A bakery in Aleppo was leveled on Wednesday, and a witness told Reuters that at least eight people died.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence is calling the recent bombing campaign an “intensification” of its efforts.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Adam Banicki

