PHOTOS: 19 Incredible Images That Sum Up Russia In 2011

Adam Taylor
Best Of Russia Photo 2011

Photo: Зарядка by Илья Епишкин

Moscow’s Winzavod Centre for Contemporary Art have released their annual list of photos that show the “Best of Russia 2011”The non-commerical project is designed to best show off a year in Russia and features one photo for each of the 365 days.

The range of photos is quite remarkable — from fashion shoots, to journalism, to abstract art. We’ve included some of our favourites below.

(Many thanks to Lina Krasnyanskaya and the Winzavod Centre who gave us permission to run the photos)

Thirst by Vladimir Semenov

Silent dialogue by Vladimir Silamednis

Girls by Shane Herman

Feast of Eid al-Fitr in Moscow by Artem Zhitenev

On the day of the festival herders by Sergey Anisimov

Winter by Marat Muhonkin

Fog by Boris Bochkarev

Desperate Housewife by Alexander Roshchin

Morning before the ascent by Catherine Bright

Net Peter by Stanislav Sitnikov

Charging by Ilya Epishkin

Fearless by Marat Dupree

Commander Islands by Mikhail Shlemov

Crow on the bridge by Paul Shamin

Fans of cold swimming .... by Paul Miroshnikov

Flood by Alexey Kudenko

On Mamaev Hill by Immanuel Nara

Want more?

Check Out These Amazing Aerial Photos Of A Completely Devastated Post War Berlin >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.