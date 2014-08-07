IT'S OFFICIAL: Russia Bans Food Imports From The US And The EU

REUTERS/Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L)

Russia just announced a ban on food imports from the U.S., the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Norway.

Russia is specifically banning all beef, pork, fruit, vegetable, dairy, cheese, and fish imports from the U.S. and the E.U.

The announcement was made by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow, reports Bloomberg’s Olga Tanas.

“There is nothing good in sanctions and it wasn’t an easy decision to take, but we had to do it,” said Medvedev.

In recent weeks, the U.S. and the E.U. introduced a series of economic sanctions against Russia for its involvement in destabilizing Ukraine. Sanctions were targeted at financial and energy firms.

Medvedev said Russian food producers will step up to supply the market.

