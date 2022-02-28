Australian companies must ‘isolate Russia completely’, shareholder advocates say, as pressure mounts on Putin-allied oligarchs around the world

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Australian companies must urgently reconsider their ties to Russian state enterprise and allies of President Vladimir Putin.

That’s the claim put forward by shareholder advocates at the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility.

Australia joined an international sanction effort after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

Australian companies must immediately rethink their ties to Russian businesses as the invasion of Ukraine thunders on, a leading shareholder advocacy group says.

Days after Russian troops surged into eastern Ukraine and kickstarted war in Europe, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) said local firms must do what they can to limit their financial exposure to the crisis.

The federal government has already added hundreds of Russian government officials and billionaire oligarchs, including President Vladimir Putin, to its list of sanctioned individuals.

Australia has also joined a wider effort to freeze assets and starve the nation’s banks of access to international commerce.

In a joint statement, released Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison openly supported international measures to “impose severe costs on the Russian economy by disconnecting its key banks from the international financial system and disrupting Russian trade and investment flows”.

In addition, the NSW Government will reportedly sell off $75 million in Russian assets held by the state’s investment fund, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

While Australia is formally turning the screws on Russian investment, the private sector must work harder to divest Australian capital from firms linked to the Russian state and close Putin allies, the ACCR said.

“The world has spoken, and the strategy now is to isolate Russia completely,” said Dan Gocher, the ACCR’s director of climate and environment.

International titans are already turning their back on state-owned enterprise.

BP revealed its decision to dump its 20% holding in Rosneft over the weekend, in a move expected to result in charges of some $AU35 billion.

In a statement, BP chair Helge Lund said Russia’s military aggression fundamentally shifted BP’s position, meaning “our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue”.

“Australian companies must fall in line” with the strategy outlined by BP, Gocher said.

It is now on Australian firms to “immediately review their relationships with companies owned or part owned by oligarchs aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” he added.

Some local players have already voiced their support for the cause.

Speaking to ABC News on Monday, Fortescue Metals chair Andrew Forrest said the company will retreat from hydrogen projects planned in Russia.

Even so, Australia’s relatively limited economic relations with Russia mean any state or private withdrawals of capital will merely complement an international effort.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade figures show Australia has little trade leverage, either.

In the 2019-2020 financial year, Australian products and services accounted for just 0.3% of Russia’s imports, ranking Australia 47th overall.

Australia came in as Russia’s 94th-ranked export destination, too, with rounded-down deliveries to Australia accounting for 0.0% of the nation’s outgoing trade.

That said, some other exports to the region may impact Australia’s relations with Russia: Morrison also declared Australia will provide lethal munitions to Ukraine through NATO.