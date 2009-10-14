Russia Asks Interpol To Arrest Hermitage CEO

The Russian government has asked Interpol to add Hermitage Capital’s CEO, Bill Browder, to the international wanted list.



Hermitage is the fund which released this video accusing Russian government officials, courts, and judges of massive corruption involving the theft of $230 millon from Russian tax payers.

Reuters: Russia has asked Interpol to put William Browder, once one of Russia’s largest foreign investors, on an international wanted list as part of a probe into a $16.9 million tax evasion, the interior ministry said on Friday.

Shouldn’t they examine the claims first more thoroughly? It seems pretty clear whose side the Russian government falls on.

