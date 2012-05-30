This Quaint Russian Town Is Home To The World's Largest Asbestos Mine

Photo: Bloomberg

Exposure to asbestos has been linked to mesothelioma, lung disorders, trouble breathing and several types of cancer. It is banned in the United States and in dozens of other countries around the world.But one town in Russia has based nearly its entire economy on the hazardous material. It’s called Asbest.



The town of about 75,000 is the epicentre of the world’s asbestos production. Despite killing an estimated 200,000 people worldwide, countries such as India, China, Vietnam and Russia still invest heavily in the deadly material.

Bloomberg Television’s Ryan Chilcote takes us inside the town whose motto is “My Town, My Fate.” We’ve pulled out the highlights.

