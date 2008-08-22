Russia And Iran Drive Oil Back To $122

Oil is surging this afternoon as geopolitical tensions are getting the best of the market today. Oil is currently up over $6 to above $122.



Dreams of sub-$100 oil seem to be temporarily deferred as Russia is angry over the US’s new missile shield deal with Poland, Iran is still Iran, and the dollar once again weakened.

