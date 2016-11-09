While America votes, Russia will open fire on Aleppo with airstrikes and cruise missiles from the sea

While Americans head to the polls all across the US, Russia’s sole aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, will position itself to strike at rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Reuters reports.

“While in previous cases, when missile attacks were launched from the Caspian Sea, there were dozens of targets destroyed, this time, in literally two to three days, hundreds of terrorist targets will be destroyed from long range,” a source told Russia’s Gazeta.

A common Russian talking point is to define all who oppose Assad as “terrorists,” when independent reports indicate that many of Russia and Syria’s airstrikes actually kill civilians and moderate rebels, perhaps purposefully.

Aleppo, where Russia has continuously carried out airstrikes for over a year, represents one of the last strongholds of Syrian rebels fighting the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. It has also seen grisly acts as Syria and Russia have been tied to war crimes for bombing schools, hospitals, and other civilian areas.

Russia’s Northern fleet headed to the Mediterranean in October, causing concern for NATO nations as the heavily armed flotilla made its way down.

Recently, a Russian sailor aboard one of the world’s largest battleships, the Peter the Great, may have revealed the position of the battle group by posting a selfie on social media.

While Russia’s deployment of the fleet may send a message, it does not greatly change the military situation. Russia’s aircraft carrier has limited capabilities, and won’t greatly improve Moscow’s overall capabilities in the region.

In fact, Andrew Fink at the US Naval Institute’s news service concluded that Russia’s naval deployment to Syria’s coast was “propaganda, not practical.”

Russia often releases video along with its strikes, so perhaps we’ll see a display of their military might and support for Assad while the US counts its ballots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.