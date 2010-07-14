Russia Plans To Shock The World With A 60-Fold Jump In Meat Exports

Russia’s agriculture minister has announced plans to increase meat exports by a factor of 60, moving from the world’s largest meat importer to an export juggernaut. Just like that.

The Moscow Times:

Russia may export 60 times more pork and poultry by 2020, even as it seeks to build its food security by reducing dependence on imported meat, Agriculture Minister Yelena Skrynnik said Tuesday.

“We’re keeping pace with the times and the technological process. By our estimates, export volumes could be up to 400,000 tons of poultry and 200,000 tons of pork. That’s $1.5 billion to $2 billion a year,” she said, compared with a combined 10,000 tons of exports last year.

This complete one-80 in the meat market shows where the Kremlin sees its future. Russia has a shrinking and ageing population spread over a large and resource-rich territory. It depends on exports, and can crank out a lot of meat.

Compared to Russia, Obama’s goal of doubling exports by 2012 seems quaint.

