Russia Agrees To Allow Some Previously Scheduled Wheat Exports

Russia is caving after reports that a wheat ban would cause food riots in Egypt and South Africa. Another reason for wheat prices to keep sliding.



Reuters Africa:

Russia has agreed to review and reschedule previously contracted wheat supplies to Egypt in October, after it imposed a temporary ban last week on grain exports, Egypt’s main state wheat buyer said on Monday.

Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said Russia had informed Egypt’s trade minister that it agreed to the Egyptian request on Sunday to consider rescheduling delivery of wheat bought before the bans.

Russians come out on the losing end, having to pay high wheat prices while suffering the ongoing heat crisis. Check out pictures of smoke-filled Moscow –>

