Kremlin accuses US of ‘hysteria’ over Ukraine as Russia gathers 100,000 troops on the border and sparks fears of war

A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Associated Press

The Kremlin on Monday accused the US of creating “hysteria” over Ukraine.

Russia has gathered roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border.

The Biden administration has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.

The Kremlin on Monday accused the US of overhyping the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the fact that it has gathered tens of thousands of troops on the border of the former Soviet republic.

“To our dismay, American media have lately been publishing a very large amount of unverified, distorted and deliberately deceitful information about what’s happening in Ukraine and around it,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, per CNN.

“Hysteria hyped up by Washington is causing hysteria in Ukraine, almost to the point that people are packing their bags for the front. It’s a fact,” Peskov added.

Since late 2021, Russia has gathered roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border. Moscow has also reportedly added blood and other medical supplies to its military buildup, in what experts described as a sign that a major military operation could be around the corner. Western leaders have expressed serious concerns that Moscow is planning to invade, but the Kremlin has repeatedly denied any such plans, while also rejecting calls to withdraw troops from the border.

Russia previously invaded Ukraine in 2014, annexing Crimea in the process. Since that year, the Kremlin has supported rebels in a war against Ukraine in the country’s eastern Donbass region that’s killed over 13,000 people.

The Biden administration in recent days has said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent. Meanwhile, Kyiv also has urged Western countries to tone down their rhetoric on the prospect of a Russian military incursion, warning that it’s causing panic that could destabilize the Ukrainian economy.

“We don’t need this panic,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference last week, according to BBC News. “There are signals even from respected leaders of states, they just say that tomorrow there will be war. This is panic — how much does it cost for our state?”

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met to discuss Ukraine on Monday, as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis. Talks between Washington and Moscow have so far failed to yield any major breakthroughs.

Meanwhile, Moscow has made demands for binding security guarantees from the US and NATO, including permanently barring Ukraine from ever joining the alliance. But NATO and Washington have made it clear that the alliance’s open-door policy is non-negotiable.

The US has warned Russia of severe economic consequences if it invades Ukraine.

In a statement on the UNSC meeting on Monday, President Joe Biden said, “If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our Allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith.”

“If instead Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Russia will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and severe consequences,” Biden added. “The United States and our Allies and partners continue to prepare for every scenario. The world must be clear-eyed about the actions Russia is threatening and ready to respond to the risks those actions present to all of us.”