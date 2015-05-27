REPORTS: Russia abandons its Mistral warship deal with France

Stephan Mahe/Reuters The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014.

Russia has given up on its €1.2 billion deal for two Mistral-class helicopter carriers with France, according to reports.

Following Russia’s alleged role in supporting separatist militia in eastern Ukraine, French President François Hollande had imposed two conditions necessary for the sale. These were a cease-fire that was being observed by all sides and tangible evidence of progress toward a political settlement over Ukraine’s future.

Neither of those conditions were deemed to have been sufficiently met in order to complete the transfer of the Mistral ships.

All that remains now is for the two sides to agree on a compensation package for Moscow.

This story is being updated. Click here to refresh.

NOW WATCH: Stunning video shows the earthquake damage across Nepal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.