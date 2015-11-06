This one event in World Cup history perfectly encapsulates the mass corruption of FIFA

FIFA’s history is chock-full of alleged corruption and turmoil, but the USf and Sweden have finally caught wind of it and are working to put an end to the collusion. In May 2015, 14 FIFA officials were arrested at a hotel in Zurich on charges of money laundering, wire fraud, and racketeering.

