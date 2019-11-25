Russell Wilson and the Seahawks bamboozled the Eagles with a trick play that ended in a glorious 33-yard touchdown

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks pulled off an impressive trick play for the score against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

Down three early in the first quarter, the MVP-calibre quarterback shoveled the ball back to his running back before receiving a lateral pass back and launching a rocket into the end zone for a Malik Turner touchdown.

Wilson has been outstanding for the Seahawks this year, and Sunday’s flashy score is just one of many impressive plays in his highlight reel for the season.

Russell Wilson has been sensational for the Seattle Seahawks this season, and he brought some flair along with him to Philadelphia this week.

Down by three with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Seahawks pulled off a deceptive trick play that resulted in a gorgeous 33-yard touchdown to wide receiver Malik Turner.

On first and 10, Seattle’s centre snapped the ball to the 30-year-old quarterback, who immediately shoveled the ball to running back Chris Carson and scrambled towards the Eagles’ midfield logo to receive the lateral pass back. Wilson then lofted a stunning pass downfield into the outstretched arms of Turner, who had beaten two defenders for the score.

Take a look at the impressive trick play below:

Absolute DIME from Russell Wilson on the trick play ???? (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/QfBCZW1pnA — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2019

Wilson has been among the most popular names in the MVP conversation for the 2019 season. The Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler had 2737 yards and a league-leading 23 touchdowns on the season heading into Sunday’s matchup in the City of Brotherly Love. Additionally, his 114.9 passer rating and 78.0 quarterback rating are better than any other quarterback in the NFL, including fellow MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson.

The trick play in Philly is just one of many to tack onto Wilson’s highlight reel for the season, but whether or not an MVP award will go along with it remains to be seen.

