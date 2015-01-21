Crazy Stat Shows How Good Russell Wilson Has Been Against Super Bowl-Winning Quarterbacks

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Russell Wilson once again came out on top against the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

The Seattle Seahawks are going back to the Super Bowl thanks to an epic collapse by the Green Bay Packers and a quarterback who has a knack for playing his best when it matters most.

When Russell Wilson threw the game-winning 35-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse the Seahawks clinched a spot in the Super Bowl. The win also improved an already-crazy stat for Wilson.

Russell Wilson is now 10-0 in his career when he goes head-to-head against quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl.

The win over the Packers in the NFC Championship game was the third win for Wilson and the Seahawks when going against Aaron Rodgers. Wilson is also undefeated when facing Eli Manning (2-0), Peyton Manning (2-0), Drew Bree (2-0), and Tom Brady (1-0) with three of the wins coming in the playoffs.

Against the Packers, Wilson was actually on pace to have one of the worst games of his career, throwing three first-half interceptions and a fourth later in the game. In his first nine starts against Super Bowl winning quarterbacks, Wilson threw 15 touchdown passes and just four interceptions.

But after throwing his fourth interception, Wilson was 5-6 for 99 yards with one touchdown pass, one rushing touchdown, and a 2-point conversion pass.

In two weeks, Wilson will have a shot to make it 11-0 when he goes up against Brady.

