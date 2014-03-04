Russell Wilson Practiced With The Texas Rangers And Fans Went Nuts

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had his first workout with the Texas Rangers and his participation caused quite a stir at Rangers camp.

Wilson, who spent two years playing minor league baseball in the Colorado Rockies organisation, was recently drafted by the Rangers in the Rule 5 minor league draft. While Wilson is there to potentially mentor younger players, his first appearance in a Rangers uniform was a hit with the fans.

Wilson spent part of the day just getting to know his new teammates…

and his new manager.

Wilson only worked on fielding drills and did not take batting practice. Washington told ESPNdallas.com that he did not want Wilson to get hurt.

But while Wilson was there to be with the team, it was the fans that really went nuts for Wilson.

The media also wanted a piece of Wilson.

There were plenty of Seahawks fans on hand.

But Wilson is no ordinary minor leaguer. He has faced NFL defenders and won a Super Bowl. This probably seemed calm by comparison.

