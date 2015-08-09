Russell Wilson's new contract doesn't prevent him from doing this

Playing baseball.

On July 31, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signed a four-year, $US87.6 million contract extension. The complex deal gives Wilson $US60 million guaranteed, but is essentially structured as a one-year, $US31.7 million contract with four years of team options.

According to NBC Sports, one thing the deal does not prevent is Wilson returning to the baseball field. The news outlet reports Wilson would “definitely consider” a baseball career if his rights were traded to the Seattle Mariners.

If Wilson were to relaunch his baseball career and make the major leagues, he would be only the eighth player since 1970 to play both sports at the highest level. Famously, Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders played baseball and football simultaneously while others like Brian Jordan, Drew Henson and Chad Hutchinson played one and then the other.

After graduating high school, Wilson was selected in the 41st round (1,222 pick overall) of the 2007 amateur draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He opted to go to college at North Carolina State and was then drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 4th round (140th pick overall) of the 2010 draft. After enjoying success in his first season as a quarterback in the National Football League, Wilson told the Rockies he wouldn’t be pursuing his career as a baseball player. He was then selected by the Texas Rangers in the 2013 Rule-5 draft.

In 93 career games at the minor league level, Wilson hit .229 with 5 home runs and 26 runs batted in. He had 19 career stolen bases.

Check out Russell Wilson flashing the leather and preventing a run.

