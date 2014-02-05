Russell Wilson Hung Out With Jay Z And Beyoncé At A Nets Game

AP Jay Z, Beyonce, and Russell Wilson hang out at a Nets game

Russell Wilson spent a portion of the Nets’ game on Monday night sitting with Jay Z and Beyoncé at the Barclays Center.

Wilson did not appear to be a guest of Jay Z and Beyoncé as he was only in the seat for a portion of the second quarter and the seats were occupied by others in the second half.

However, with Jay Z snatching up athletes for his blossoming sport agency, ROCNATION, it is easy to imagine that he would like to add Wilson to the mix.

As a third round pick with only two years of service in the NFL, Wilson will make just $US662,000 in 2014 and cannot renegotiate his contract. However, next winter Wilson will be free to sign a long-term extension and will command millions.

It will be interesting to see if Wilson dumps his current agent, Bus Cook, in the next 12 months.

