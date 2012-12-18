Russell Wilson Is Challenging Andrew Luck And Robert Griffin III As NFL's Best Rookie

Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Considering their early draft picks, and the early season performances of Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III, much of the debate has centered around who is the better rookie. But after his latest big win, Russell Wilson of the Seahawks is making a case that he deserves consideration for rookie of the year.In yesterday’s win over the Bills, Wilson became just the seventh quarterback to ever throw for at least one touchdown and rush for at least three touchdowns. And he did that all in the first half. In addition, the Seahawks became the first team since 1950 to score at least 50 points in back-to-back games, and have nearly locked up a playoff spot at 9-5.



If we compare the numbers, we can see that Wilson, drafted in the third round, holds his own against Luck and RG3. Here is a look at the basic stats (numbers in blue shading represent best of bunch)…

Here are some advanced stats*…

And here is a look at their all-around games*…

Not bad for a kid that many thought wasn’t big enough to play in the NFL.

*TD:Int = Touchdown-to-interception ratio, AY/A = Adjusted Yards per Attempt (Yards per attempt adjusted for interceptions), WPA = Win Probability Add (How many wins the quarterback has been worth), QBR = ESPN’s QB Rating (100=perfect), TD:TO = Total Touchdowns-to-Total turnovers ratio.

