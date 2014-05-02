Russell Wilson Is The Most Popular NFL Player

Super Bowl championship quarterback Russell Wilson is the most popular player in the NFL in terms of licensed products sold, according to an NFLPA press release.

The 25-year-old second year player out of the University of Wisconsin jumped 18 spots to nudge fellow Super Bowl quarterback Peyton Manning, who finished second.

Nine of the top ten in the NFLPI (NFL Player’s Inc.) rankings were quarterbacks. The lone non-quarterback was Wilson’s teammate Marshawn Lynch of the Seahawks at No. 7.

The list is based on total overall sales from March 1, 2013 through February 28, 2014.

The top ten is below. Check out the full list here.

