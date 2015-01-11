Russell Wilson Is About To Become The Highest-Paid Quarterback In The NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the most underpaid player in the NFL right now.

He’s making a little over $US800,000 this year, which is less than 1/20th of what Jay Cutler is making.

That’s about to change. Wilson is three years into his four-year rookie contract, which means he’s eligible to negotiate an extension starting this offseason.

Many in the NFL world have speculated that he’s going to get a $US100 million contract, but it sounds like the deal is actually going to be bigger than that.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, sources close to the team say the Seahawks are going to make Wilson the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

“They are setting the stage to have an extension done before next season and pay Russell Wilson more than the $US20 million per year that the elite quarterbacks get,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

The benchmarks for the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks are around $US60 million in guaranteed money and around $US20 million in average annual salary.

Cutler, the highest-paid player in the NFL in 2014, signed a seven year, $US126 million extension last year with $US54 million guaranteed.

Among quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers has the highest average annual salary at $US22 million per year.

The Seahawks have been preparing for this. They traded Percy Harvin and his $US10.5 million deal to the Jets. There’s also widespread speculation that Marshawn Lynch, who has clashed with the team over the course of the season, could be done in Seattle to clear some cap room.

Wilson is about to go from the lowest-paid quarterback on his own team to the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

