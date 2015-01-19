Russell Wilson Broke Down Crying In His Post-Game Interview After Seattle's Epic Comeback

The Seattle Seahawks completed a comeback for the ages in the NFC Championship game, erasing a 12-point deficit with less than three minutes to play, and are now one win away from being the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in a decade.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson broke down into tears during his post-game interview with Fox’s Erin Andrews, and understandably so.

Wilson threw four interceptions during the game and was on pace to have his worst game as a professional before finally turning things around, capped off by his 35-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse in overtime for the game-winner.

Here is the interview.

