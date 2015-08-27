Russell Wilson claims $3 water from a company he's invested in prevented him from getting a concussion

In a profile published today in Rolling Stone, Russell Wilson offered a peculiar answer to how he recovered from a head injury he suffered during the Seahawks’ NFC Championship victory over the Green Bay Packers. He claimed that Reliant Recovery Water, a sports drink with “nanobubbles” that Wilson has invested in, helped cure the injury.

Here’s the exchange:

Another venture is slightly less altruistic. Wilson is an investor in Reliant Recovery Water, a $US3-per-bottle concoction with nanobubbles and electrolytes that purportedly helps people recover quickly from workouts and, according to Wilson, injury. He mentions a teammate whose knee healed miraculously, and then he shares his own testimonial.

“I banged my head during the Packers game in the playoffs, and the next day I was fine,” says Wilson. “It was the water.”

Rodgers offers a hasty interjection. “Well, we’re not saying we have real medical proof.”

But Wilson shakes his head, energised by the subject. He speaks with an evangelist’s zeal.

“I know it works.” His eyes brighten. “Soon you’re going to be able to order it straight from Amazon.”