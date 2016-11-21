Seahawks fool Eagles on amazing trick play that ends with Russell Wilson catching a touchdown pass

Emmett Knowlton

The Seattle Seahawks extended their lead over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday thanks to a terrific trick play that featured a Doug Baldwin pass to none other than quarterback Russell Wilson in the end zone. 

That’s right: Wilson caught a touchdown pass on a throw from his favourite wide receiver. 

On the play, Wilson first pitched the ball to Baldwin on what looked like a reverse toward the right side of the end zone. Wilson, though, made his way toward the left edge of the field and instead of running, Baldwin stopped, pivoted, threw a perfect ball right into Wilson’s hands.

Wilson fell into the end zone for the score. 

Here’s the play: 

The touchdown gave the Seahawks a 23-7 lead. It also marked the first receiving TD of Wilson’s career. 

