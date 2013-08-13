Russell Westbrook's Teen Choice Awards Outfit Is A Bad Sign For The Future Of NBA Fashion

Russell Westbrook attended the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday and wore what appears to be a flower-patterned sleeveless shirt with Justin Bieber-like saggy, yet tight, pants.

It was a mess, but also typical Westbrook.

Fashion in the NBA has seemingly become a game of “Can you top this?” and nobody takes bigger fashion risks than Westbrook. That’s why his outfit for the awards show was both unsurprising and worrisome. If he’s willing to do this in the off-season, what should we expect when the fashion wars commence?



