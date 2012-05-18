Here's The Russell Westbrook Outfit That Made Kobe Bryant Say, 'Oh S***'

The latest chapter of the Russell Westbrook Fashion Experience featured yellow pants, a nerd-chic polo, and a cameo from Kobe Bryant.
Here’s what the OKC guard wore last night (via Mike Prada):
Photo: Mike Prada of SB Nation
Standard stuff up top. But holy pants!
Photo: @hiphopnonstoptv
Apparently Kobe Bryant got of glimpse of Westbrook’s garb in the hallway outside the locker room. Here was his pitch-perfect response (via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin):
Photo: @mcten
In all fairness, Kobe once dressed like this for a photoshoot:
Photo: LA Times Magazine
