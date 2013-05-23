Russell Westbrook Visits Adorable 3-Year-Old Tornado Victim In The Hospital, Makes His Day

Injured Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook went to the Oklahoma University Children’s Hospital yesterday to meet with some little tornado victims.



Westbrook, who is in a wheelchair himself after tearing his meniscus, befriend three-year-old Greyson Ketchie, Brandy McDonnell of newsOK reports.

They high-fived:

NewsOKThey also blew bubbles:

NewsOKThe tornado that devastated Moore, Oklahoma touched down 11 miles south of Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have donated $1 million toward tornado relief. Kevin Durant has donated $1 million as well.

A lot of rich people give nothing, and a lot of star athletes do nothing in these sorts of tragedies, so its great to see the Thunder reaching out so extensively.

Here’s the full video from newsOK:



