Russell Westbrook Appalled By Cliché Postgame Interview Question, Storms Off

Tony Manfred
russell westbrook confronts interviewer

Photo: YouTube

After the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Utah Jazz last night, a reporter asked Russell Westbrook, “Did you guys lose this game, or did the Jazz win this game?”It’s one of the oldest sports media clichés in the book.

Instead of letting it slide, Westbrook replied, dumbfounded, “What?! What are you talking about, man? No, I’m out.”

The tone of his voice is priceless:

