Russell Westbrook Appalled By Cliché Postgame Interview Question, Storms Off

Photo: YouTube

After the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Utah Jazz last night, a reporter asked Russell Westbrook, “Did you guys lose this game, or did the Jazz win this game?”It’s one of the oldest sports media clichés in the book.



Instead of letting it slide, Westbrook replied, dumbfounded, “What?! What are you talking about, man? No, I’m out.”

The tone of his voice is priceless:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.